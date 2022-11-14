OTTUMWA — Snow lovers won't be kept waiting if forecasts pan out.
The National Weather Service says Iowa will receive its first accumulating snowfall of the season Tuesday, with 1-3 inches of snow falling across southeastern Iowa. Higher amounts are expected across northern and central Iowa, particularly along the Interstate 35 corridor.
The snowfall was to begin late Monday and continue through Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.
The greatest chance of snowfall begins Tuesday morning for the Ottumwa area, where nearly an inch is expected to arrive by 6 a.m., according to National Weather Service forecasts. Another 0.7 inches is expected to fall between 6 a.m. and noon Tuesday.
After that, snow is expected to continue but will fall at a reduced rate through Wednesday morning. All told, the Ottumwa area should expect 1-3 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to hover at or just below freezing, meaning a degree or two can greatly impact snowfall totals and increase the presence of freezing rain or wintry mix.
Winds are expected to be around 2 mph and windchills are expected to stay in the 20s for much of the day Tuesday, before dropping into the high teens on Wednesday morning.
A winter weather advisory was issued for Wapello and surrounding counties, expiring at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Road conditions are expected to be slick with snow impacting the morning commute Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.
According to National Weather Service climate data for Ottumwa, the first major snow typically comes in late November or December.
Last year, snow fans had to wait until the New Year before the first major snowfall of over a half-inch. In 2019, Ottumwa's first snow joined with the Halloween celebrations on Oct. 29, when about 2 inches fell.
