OTTUMWA — Iowa officials announced 467 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 12 additional deaths. The news brings the total number of Iowans killed in the pandemic to 148.
The 12 fatalities were a new daily high for Iowa.
The count included the first confirmed case in Davis County, where testing has been light. Only 44 people there have been tested for the virus, including an adult who tested positive. Testing in southeast Iowa has trailed other parts of the state in general, with Wapello County hitting 269 tests on Wednesday. That was an increase of only four from the previous day.
Gov. Kim Reynolds reiterated Wednesday that expanded testing is a priority. But it remains “prioritized for essential workers and people who currently have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently been in areas where it’s more widespread.” She encouraged people to complete assessments at testiowa.com, which help the state screen for those who should have tests conducted.
Davis County Public Health issued a statement on Wednesday saying it recognizes “this is a very uncertain time for everyone. We encourage residents to follow recommendations from [the] Iowa Department of Public Health, Governor Reynolds and local healthcare agencies.”
The statement also reiterated that people should wash their hands frequently with soap and water, cover coughs and sneezes, stay home when ill, and avoid nonessential travel.
There were no other increases in the number of confirmed cases locally.
Wednesday’s increase came as restrictions for Iowa businesses are about to change. Most of Iowa’s counties, including all in the Ottumwa area, are being allowed to reopen restaurants and many businesses at 50 percent capacity. Reynolds announced the changes earlier this week.
While Reynolds has given houses of worship in Iowa a green light for in-person services, a number of faith leaders in the state voiced concerns about doing so. Iowa’s Catholic dioceses issued a joint response, saying they cannot endorse services at this time. “Without an effective vaccine or widespread testing and contact data that justifies a change in course, we are simply not at a place where we can resume our previous prayer practices,” the bishops wrote.
Their stance was echoed in a message from an ecumenical statement from officials representing including the United Methodist, Presbyterian, Lutheran and Mennonite faiths, among others.
That message asked “congregations and members across the state to take faithful action by refraining from in-person religious gatherings, including worship. … Decisions to return to in-person gatherings in our congregations should be based on science, the best practices recommended by public health officials, and in consultation with leaders of our faith communities.”
Reynolds pushed back against suggestions the restrictions are being lifted too soon.
“We were able to flatten the curve, we were able to mitigate the impact on our health care resources as well as not overwhelming our health care facilities,” she said.
“I think it makes sense to start to loosen up in areas that have seen little to no virus activity, and to do it in a responsible manner,” Reynolds continued. “It’s not sustainable for us to continue to lock the state down. We need to start to open it up in a responsible manner.”