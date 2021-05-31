FAIRFIELD — Friday’s First Friday event in Fairfield is full of activity.
The Fairfield Art Association opens the annual summer downtown art installation for public viewing. It includes 18 artworks consisting of “Eye Glasses” representing a “Better View in 2021.” They will be on display outdoors in the garden nodes around the square, along Main Street and to the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center.
Participating artists include Mike Pech, Rolf Erickson, Kathy Tollenaere, Josie Hannes, Collen Matson, Curt Swarm, Cindy Ballou, Wendy Stegall, Brett and Bonnie Hendericks, Axis Vision, FACC — Mendy and Lindsay, Pamela Landers, Freya Gilrain, JoAnn Katz, Meghann Kurth, Jewell McDonald and Suzan Kessel.
The artworks will be offered for sale in a silent auction beginning in August and running through the September First Friday, when the exhibit ends.
In addition to the summer art installation Friday, the FAA opens two oil painting exhibits featuring work by Andrea Van Wyk in the Main Gallery and John Shcirmer in the Hallway Gallery.
There will be an artists reception from 6:30-8:30 p.m. In addition, Van Wyk, a visual arts instructor at Pella Community Schools, art appreciation instructor for DMACC at Pella High School and adjunct professor for elementary and secondary methods of art education and Central College, will give an artist talk at 7 p.m. Her exhibit of large oil paintings feature florals, architecture and European street scenes.
Schirmer is a Fairfield artist who has been working for more than 40 years specializing in wood block prints. He says oil paintings have always fascinated him and provided a wonderful challenge.
Both the reception and gallery talk are open to the public, and the exhibits will remain in place though July and open for viewing during FACC hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.