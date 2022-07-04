CENTERVILLE — It finally hit Matt Thompson on Monday when the first building came down.
"I think that really made it real for everybody that this was happening," the Indian Hills Community College president said. "Once the buildings go down, they're not coming back up until you build what we've talked about."
Indeed, the demolition of structures has begun on the Centerville campus of the college, with eight buildings scheduled to be razed over the course of this month. Those buildings, in operation since the early 1970s, will give way to a new 66,000-square foot Centerville Educational Building, as well as some new green space and sidewalks.
In the background, however, is another big piece of the project the college sold to voters overwhelmingly last November. The college is knee-deep in turning classrooms in its 19 high schools in the region into virtual classrooms, set to be up and running when the 2022-23 school year starts.
"As we speak, we have classroom furniture and technology being delivered to the school districts, and installation is happening right now," Thompson said Thursday. "This will allow students to begin taking classes virtually, and really gaining a leg up for their future college entrance."
Those classrooms will have both college branding and school district logos. One of the initial concerns Thompson had was how strong broadband internet connectivity would be in some of the schools, but that worry hasn't really come to pass.
"Our chief technology officer has been involved with school district representatives to determine how to get that quality internet, where the best location is and if we need to run new wire. What's that look like?" Thompson said. "For the most part, we haven't run into any real challenges with it. Some of our smaller schools have the best broadband. There will be some bugs to work out, but we'll be read to troubleshoot so we can have good service."
The Centerville Educational Building is the most labor-intensive project of the phases, which will also include improvements to the Ottumwa campus within the next year or so.
The college estimated about $5 million over budget for that building, but increasing costs have been troubling, so the school has had to think outside the box to cut back on costs without sacrificing the quality of the building it hopes to offer students. Thompson said about $3 million has been saved off that estimate.
Because some of those buildings are going down, students in the health sciences program are learning out of rented space near Subway in Centerville for the next two years. The school also had to cut back on a coffee shop they hoped to implement in the educational building, but could add at a later date.
Construction bids for the educational building went out last month, and the school's trustees will open them July 25 and make a selection.
"It's anticipated that we'd start to have dirt work and the project begins September 1," Thompson said. "The goal right now is, by May 2024, to have that facility to a point where we can begin to put in furniture, and then open in August 2024 for the new academic year."
Thompson said early on the educational building would be 59,000 square feet, but has since expanded it to 66,000 "just to make sure that you do it right. You have one opportunity to do this."
"You don't want to turn around and have to do something in five years because you didn't do it the right way," he said. "So our focus has really been on trying to really get it right."
Because of what he estimated as a 1% increase in materials per month, Thompson said the school saved about $376,000 to move dirt and remove trees itself, and that there have been fewer windows because of the increased cost of glass.
"We want to build the quality building that we expect, and that our communities expect," he said. "And I think people will be very pleased when they see the end product."
Once the Centerville project gets off the ground, the school will then turn its attention to the Criminal Justice Training Center on the North Campus in Ottumwa.
"Everything kind of has a trickle effect. We wanted to get the virtual classrooms up and running, get Centerville down so that we can have a functioning campus," he said. "Criminal justice is renovation of an existing facility, so we hope to have bids out by late fall.
"We're going to have to coordinate a little bit scheduling-wise, because we can't shut down fine arts for a year," Thompson said. "We've talked about if there is good momentum that maybe we could have a contractor doing both projects. Can we save some dollars by coordinating those two at the same time?"
For now, the work is just beginning. The pain-staking work of getting residents in the region on board is starting to bear fruit.
"It feels very real because we're getting closer to the end goal," he said. "After a couple years of planning, to see that start, is absolutely what we want to have happen for our region and our communities. It's just awesome."
