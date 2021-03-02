OTTUMWA — First Resources Corporation has recently received a couple of grants.
The organization received $4,000 for community recreation and health programs from Iowa’s University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities. The funds are intended to assist in developing and sustaining inclusive recreation and health projects focusing on physical activity, healthy weight or nutrition for people with disabilities. The project is supported through a contract with the University of Iowa and the Iowa Department of Public Health utilizing funds from a cooperative agreement, which is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
FRC also received the Employment Transformation Grant through the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council. The grant is to address and improve employment outcomes of people with developmental disabilities and to help agencies better provide supported employment opportunities. The program will include outreach to the community’s business leaders to recruit employment partners, share success stories, recruitment and job coaching, and marketing of the program. Communities covered in the program include Ottumwa, Albia, Bloomfield, Pella and Sigourney.