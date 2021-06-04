RATHBUN LAKE — Authorities say a fisherman died Friday afternoon at Rathbun Lake.
The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office said authorities received a 911 call for an unresponsive person near the Island View boat ramp at 1:43 p.m. Friday. When personnel arrived, they found boaters performing CPR on a 79-year-old male fisherman.
Life saving efforts were not successful and the fisherman was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not identify the man.
A preliminary investigation with witnesses revealed the fisherman was observed fishing from a boat. Five minutes later, witnesses said the fisherman was floating in the water and unresponsive.
The witnesses told law enforcement they rescued the fisherman from the water and began CPR.
An autopsy will be performed by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the manner and cause of death.
The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Iowa State Patrol, Centerville Fire Rescue, Mystic Fire Department, MercyOne Ambulance and MercyOne Air Ambulance.