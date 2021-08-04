OTTUMWA — It appeared the Ottumwa City Council was set to appoint a candidate to fill the vacancy created with the resignation of former councilman Skip Stevens.
Instead, it will further discuss the five candidates vying for the spot.
On a 3-1 vote, the council voted to interview Rick Johnson, Keith Caviness, Brad Stines, Thomas Francis and Russ Hull, even after four of the five spoke briefly before the council during Tuesday's meeting at City Hall; Francis was the lone candidate not in attendance.
Councilman Bob Meyers voted against interviewing candidates, saying that process should have been done earlier, but Mark Roe, Matt Dalbey and Holly Berg wished to interview the candidates anyway. It is expected an appointment will be made at the council's Aug. 17 meeting.
"I think we need to give them a moment to answer any specific questions from a particular council person or the collective might have for them," Roe said. "I don't want to make a warm-body decision, but one that's correct for the taxpayers and citizens of Ottumwa."
Dalbey agreed, saying it was important for the candidates to have a one-on-one conversation with the other members.
"There's probably a lot of thoughts and feelings and goals that we didn't get to talk about as much as I'm sure the candidates wanted to talk about," he said. "But we need to do this quickly and soon."
Council members and staff were complimentary toward the five, saying it took courage to run for a spot with nothing guaranteed after Jan. 2, 2022, when Stevens's term was to expire. Whoever fills the vacancy will also have the opportunity to run for the full term on the November ballot.
The field includes some who are a known entity in the community. Johnson is 69 and will retire as CEO of River Hills Community Health Center in September. He's not run for public office in the past, but is a lifelong resident.
"I'm going to be looking for some other projects because I don't sit home very well and watch TV," he said. "I do feel like I know a lot of the issues Ottumwa is faced with, but I applaud a lot of the stuff this council has done in the last several years, especially with downtown revitalization, and enhancing a working relationship with the local county board of supervisors.
"I just want to try to make a difference, and continue to help Ottumwa be a great city," he added. "We need new, good-paying jobs that will bring more people who want to come and live here."
Caviness is a former member of the board, having served two full terms with the last between 2006 and 2010. He's also a longtime resident of the city.
"I believe it would be my responsibility to serve the citizens of Ottumwa, and help Ottumwa grow," he said. "We have housing shortages, and that needs to be addressed. We can't attract people in businesses if they have no place to lay their head down."
Stines and Hall are both younger candidates. Stines is 35 and manages the new Bird e-scooters in the city along with owning a local computer business, while Hall is a 40-year resident of Ottumwa.
"I've always had a passion to see Ottumwa grow and keep revitalizing, and I've seen the city go down to some lows, but also seen it consistently being built up over the last 10 years," Stines said. "For the last three years I've thought about joining the council and being a part of that. I have seven kids, and I kind of want to teach them it's good to have an investment in your community."
Hull also spoke of his families ties to the community as a big reason why he wants to be on the council.
"I have seven nieces and nephews and I want them to have an opportunity to stay in Ottumwa," he said. "They're all graduating in the next five to 10 years, and I really don't want them to move away. And that's the same with a lot of children. They're growing up and moving away because we don't provide them with something to keep them here."
Three seats — Dalbey's, Berg's and Stevens's — will all be on the ballot in November, along with with mayor Tom Lazio. Candidates for those slots can begin taking out paperwork Monday, with a deadline to submit by Aug. 26.