OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa family escaped a house fire in the early morning hours Monday.
After an occupant of the house woke to the smell of smoke and the sound of smoke detectors, the Ottumwa Fire Department arrived at 517 N. Jefferson St. at just after 5 a.m.
The main fire was located the kitchen and entryway area of the back of the home. Firefighters quickly extinguished it and then searched for concealed fires throughout the home. The origin of the fire was near an electrical receptacle in the rear entryway with the cause under investigation.
According to the city, five occupants of the home were able to escape by climbing out of a window. Several cats were in the home as well. Two were rescued by firefighters and given oxygen, while two were found dead and two remain missing.
The home is a rental property and not insured, and damage is estimated at $15,000. Assisting the OFD were the Ottumwa Police Department, Alliant Energy and American Red Cross.