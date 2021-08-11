DES MOINES — Five area families will be among 89 honored for their environmental stewardship during a ceremony at the Iowa State Fair.
Recipients of the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award are from the last two years, with 42 from last year and 47 this year, and they will be honored Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Oman Family Youth Inn. Last year's state fair was canceled because of the pandemic.
The award acknowledges farmers who take voluntary actions to improve and protect the environment and the state's natural resources while serving as leaders in their farming communities.
This local honorees:
• Murray and Connie Beinhart (Wapello County)
• Richard A Burger (Appanoose County)
• Eric and Susan J Knapp and Sons (Davis County)
• Rodger and Karen Krogmeier (Jefferson County)
• Adam, Lindsay, Clara, Culee and Canon Smith (Davis County)
The familes use scientifically-proven practices like cover crops, wetlands, bioreactors and saturated buffers that support the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy. The recipients use conservation practices that extend beyond their fields to residents downstream.
The winners were chose by a committee representing both conservation and agricultural groups.