OTTUMWA — The state public health department reported another five deaths due to the coronavirus in the Courier’s coverage area Wednesday.
All five area deaths had pre-existing conditions. In Appanoose County, two more residents died — both over the age of 70 — to raise the county’s death toll to 40 as of Wednesday. A Jefferson County resident between 60-69 years old was also reported to have died. A resident of Monroe and a resident of Van Buren also died, both over the age of 80.
They were included in the 62 new deaths reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health between Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Deaths take days and weeks before they are reported, and the state backdates the deaths to the date on the death certificates. Those reported Wednesday for the first time occurred between Dec. 6 and Jan. 12.
Since March, at least 4,394 Iowans have died to the coronavirus, according to state data.
There were another 1,335 with confirmed infections of COVID-19 in Iowa. Of those, 17 were in Wapello, eight were in Jefferson, four in Appanoose, three in Monroe and one in Van Buren.
The number of active cases continued a decline across Iowa and in the area, as well. There were 392 active cases in Wapello County, according to state data. There were 236 in Jefferson, 197 in Monroe, 144 in Appanoose, 61 in Davis and 47 in Van Buren.
Iowa’s 14-day positivity rate was also down from the prior day, and the case was the same across the area, too.
Statewide, Iowa’s public data reports 11.6% of tests have returned positive in the last 14 days, down from 12% reported on Tuesday. Monroe County is now the second-highest rate in the state but continued a descent to 22.7% as of Wednesday morning.
The two-week average was 14.9% in Wapello, 14.3% in Appanoose, 13.3% in Jefferson, 12.1% in Van Buren and 8.4% in Davis.
Experts with the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say a rate at or below 5% is deemed safe in a community. A higher rate signals a wide community spread.
There have been 13.6 million Americans to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the most recent numbers from the CDC from Tuesday morning. About 2 million have received both of the required doses.
In Iowa, another 13,682 doses of the vaccine were distributed in a 48-hour period ending Wednesday morning, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. To date, 156,296 have been distributed in Iowa, most of those to Iowa residents. There have been 122,588 receive the first shot and 16,854 have received both shots.
There have been 955 doses administered to Wapello County residents, with 71 of them completing the two-dose regime.
In other area counties:
— Appanoose residents have received 409 doses, with 13 residents completing the two-dose regime.
— In Davis County, residents have received 216 doses. There have been 24 residents who have received both shots.
— Jefferson County residents received 334 doses, with 12 receiving both shots.
— There have been 265 doses administered to Monroe County residents, with seven completing both doses.
— Just three have completed the regime in Van Buren County, but residents have received 147 doses.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.
Those wanting to be tested can visit testiowa.com to schedule a test at the Ottumwa Test Iowa Clinic.