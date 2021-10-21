The crisp fall air in the forecast for this weekend won’t stop residents from enjoying outdoor activities this weekend. Additionally, opera star Simon Estes returns to southeast Iowa this weekend, and a Carpenters tribute concert and pre-show dinner are also planned. Take a look:
1. The 2021 Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held Saturday, and participants have the option to walk from home or join the association at the Bridge View Center starting at 8 a.m. Participants who choose to walk from home can download the Walk to End Alzheimer's app to participate through augmented reality and activities. On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer's with Promise Garden flowers, which signify solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the flowers — purple, yellow, blue and orange — represent the different reasons why people walk to end the disease. All local events will implement safety protocols, including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand-sanitizing stations and more. The association asks that all walk attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Masks will be available on-site.
To register for this year's event, visits www.alz.org/walk.
2. Friends of Ottumwa’s Parks is partnering with Wapello County Conservation for a Park of the Month event. This month’s event will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Wildwood Park as a fun educational event for children. There will also be a craft activity of making pinecone bird feeders and a mini scavenger hunt. Snacks will be provided.
3. Celebrate Halloween a week early with the American Gothic House Center.
The center is hosting its celebration from 2-4 p.m. Saturday with the American Gothic House open for viewing. The traveling RV exhibit History on the Move from the State Historical Society will be on site, and there will be children’s activities including games, crafts, a bouncy house and Mercer’s Crazy Barrel Train. Costumes are encouraged at this free event; however, participants are encouraged to dress for the weather as activities will be outside. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.
4. Take a step back in time with “Close to You: The Music of the Carpenters” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Bridge View Center. Singer Lisa Rock and her six-piece band are bringing the music of The Carpenters to the Bridge View Center with spot-on renditions of the group’s classics. Rock’s range allows her to perform hits such as “We’ve Only Just Begun” and “Rainy Days and Mondays” in their original keys. Tickets are available at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office or BridgeViewCenter.com. A Taste of the ‘70s pre-show dinner buffet will open at 5:30 p.m. for a social and cash bar with dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets for the dinner are $25 per person, and RSVPs can be made by emailing mary@bridgeviewcenter.com or calling 641-684-7000 by noon Friday to reserve your table. The buffet includes Watergate salad garden, tossed green salad with ranch and green goddess dressing, turkey a la king with pastry shells, boeuf bourguignon, aloha chicken, Italian spiral meatloaf, rice, dinner rolls, coffee, tea, water and black forest cake.
5. Opera star and Centerville native Simon Estes is bringing his Roots and Wings tour to Bloomfield this weekend. The performance, set for 2 p.m. Sunday,will feature Estes along with tenor James Thompson and Jodi Goble, accompanist. Two high school choirs will also be performing: the Davis County High School choir under the direction of Christopher Gingrich and the Van Buren County High School choir with Tracy Shaw as director. Estes will perform eight or nine of his songs with music from the others interspersed throughout the afternoon. Thompson, from Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, will also perform at least three pieces, with each high school choir performing four songs. The concert will be held in the gym of Davis County High School. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at the DCHS office, the Bloomfield Democrat, and the First Iowa State Bank in Keosauqua. The event is partially funded by the Davis County Community Foundation, the Van Buren County Foundation and the Hoaglin Foundation.