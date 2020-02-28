OTTUMWA — Flooding outlooks have moderated slightly for Ottumwa but remain much higher than usual as spring approaches.
The National Weather Service’s first spring flooding forecast gave Ottumwa a 76 percent chance of minor flooding. Ottumwa usually has a 50-50 chance of minor flooding on the Des Moines River as spring approaches. The new spring outlook, released this week, drops the probability to 71 percent.
Forecasters believe the risk of moderate flooding is also higher than normal this spring, though it is less than 10 percent.
A lack of late-winter snow has improved the situation. The NWS said the snowpack is below normal for most of the Des Moines office’s area. That means there is less snow available to melt as the weather warms, which means less water flowing through tributaries.
How big a difference might that make? Streams are generally above normal in the area, and soil moisture is as well. Once the frost begins to thaw from the ground, there will be plenty of water seeping in to the streams that feed Iowa’s rivers.
Ottumwa’s flood risk is among the highest in the new assessment, though it is worth remembering that the Des Moines office does not cover western or eastern Iowa, areas where the Mississippi and Missouri rivers are causing great concern. Cedar Falls and Estherville also have flood risks estimated at 70 percent or higher for the spring.
There are a couple chances for rain in the forecast, but temperatures will generally be very pleasant for the next week.