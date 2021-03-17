OTTUMWA — Nearly a mile of 83rd Street is closed due to flooding from melting snow and rain.
The closure is between 80th and 94th Avenue, and the road will reopen when conditions improve.
Rain showers along with windy conditions. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Rain showers along with windy conditions. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: March 17, 2021 @ 5:10 pm
CENTERVILLE [mdash]Dolores Teresa Cortesio, 87, of Centerville, died peacefully Friday, March 12, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Graveside Services will be held in June at the Elgin Cemetery in Mystic, Iowa. Dolores was born June 20, 1933 in Centerville, the daughter of Stephan and Ann…