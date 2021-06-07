KEOSAUQUA — Fly Van Buren is returning in 2021.
The Fly-In breakfast is set for 7-10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Keosauqua Municipal Airport. The all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast is available for $7 with pilots eating free.
In addition, the Indian Hills Aviation Department will be offering information about aviations careers, and Air Advantage will provide airplane rides as weather permits. An Air Evav Lifeteam helicopter will be on display, and door prize drawing for two airplane rides for a later date will be held. Ice cream coupons will be given tot those under 12, and there will also be games and Gatorade available for kids.
There is no admission to the Fly-In. For more information, call 800-868-7822 or 319-293-7111 or visit www.villagesofvanburen.com.