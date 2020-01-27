OTTUMWA — Forecasters don’t expect a repeat of last week’s sloppy weather for Ottumwa, but they don’t expect much sun, either.
Fog is likely through midday Tuesday, and clouds are expected to dominate the week. That’s a continuation of what arrived in southeast Iowa over the weekend. The snow and ice moved out, but foggy conditions limited visibility.
The fog also brings a risk as temperatures drop overnight. If it’s below freezing, fog may create some slick spots. That’s especially true on bridges and overpasses.
There’s a slight chance of snow Thursday night, but nothing on the order of last week’s lingering storm. The National Weather Service expects less than an inch of accumulations for the state.
Temperatures should be at or slightly above normal for the most part. It’s quite a change compared to the weather Ottumwa was shivering through this time last year. Thursday and Friday mark the one-year anniversary of record-breaking cold. Temperatures fell to -21 on both days, prompting officials to warm that people should limit time, and even talking, outdoors.
Friday’s forecast represents a 57-degree swing from that low point in 2019. And, unlike last year, southern Iowa won’t have to wait long for temperatures to begin to warm up. Weekend highs should approach 40 degrees.