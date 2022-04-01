OTTUMWA — The Food Bank of Iowa is launching a new mobile food distribution pantry for veterans and their families in Ottumwa.
Starting Thursday, veterans in need can drive up behind Quincy Place Mall from 4-6 p.m. to receive food on the first Thursday of every month. Veterans are asked to enter from the north side of the parking lot and remain in their vehicles.
The food bank and grant funding from the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation have made the pantry possible, while Alliant Energy will have staff volunteers to assist in food distribution.
The Ottumwa mobile pantry is the second the food bank has created in Iowa; Polk County has had a mobile food bank the last two years.