OTTUMWA — The Food Bank of Iowa is scheduled to provide a fiscal year 2022 update and make a request for the current fiscal year during Tuesday's Wapello County Board of Supervisors meeting at the courthouse.
According to Food Bank figures, the county current has 183 households and 265 individuals who are enrolled in the program, which was just slightly under the goal of 220 households for the last fiscal year.
The Food Bank also proved 12 hours per month for staff labor, three hours per month for truck use, eight hours per month for facility usage and four hours per month for van use to make home deliveries.
Going into the current fiscal year, the Food Bank will ask for a $20,000 donation from the county to keep the current levels of efficiency, which include twice-per-month deliveries. The annual cost to continue the service is $53,160.
In other business, the county is expected to approve the hire of Trent McKay as the zoning manager in the secondary roads department.
The supervisors will also discuss the 2022 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant, which is a partnership with the City of Ottumwa. Under the agreement, the city will receive just over $20,000 from the grant, or 85% of the funds, while the county will receive almost $3,600, or 15%.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room.
