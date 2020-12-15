OTTUMWA — The upcoming holidays are having an effect on the food distribution schedule for Bulldog Virtual Learning and Extended Summer Feeding participants.
Those wanting to order meals for next week need to contact Ottumwa High School by 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, with pickup from 10-11 a.m. that day.
For the week of Dec. 28, orders need to be placed by and picked up Tuesday, Dec. 22; and for the week of Jan. 4, orders need to be placed by and ordered by Wednesday, Dec. 30.
All orders must be placed by 8:30 a.m. the day of pickup with pickup from 10-11 a.m. Elementary families can contact their school to place orders Dec. 18 and Dec. 22; Evans and OHS students should call 641-683-1190 to place their orders. All students will call 641-683-1190 for the Dec. 30 distribution.
Due to COVID-19, the federal government extended free meals through the Extended Summer Feeding program. Any Ottumwa family with children ages 1-18 are eligible for a free breakfast and lunch on all school days.
For more information, contact Yvonne Johnson at 641-684-6979 ext. 73101.