Ottumwa Fire
5:27 p.m. Wednesday. Investigation in 600 block of South Adella Street.
6:33 p.m. Wednesday. Canceled on scene on East Rochester Road.
7:13 p.m. Wednesday. Vehicle fire at intersection of Church Street and Bardell Street.
7:57 p.m. Wednesday. Investigation in 500 block of Ray Street.
10:03 p.m. Wednesday. Public service on South Adella Street.
12:15 p.m. Thursday. False alarm in 1300 block of East Second Street.
Medical calls: 7:47 p.m. Wednesday. North Court Street. 8:33 p.m. Wednesday. Chester Avenue. 8:57 p.m. Wednesday. North Ward Street. 1:34 a.m. Thursday. West Rochester Road. 6:31 a.m. Thursday. Herrmann Avenue. 7:58 a.m. Thursday. North Van Buren Avenue. 8:32 a.m. Thursday. Morris Street. 11:19 a.m. Thursday. North Ash Street.
Ottumwa Police
10:18 a.m. Wednesday. John William Snell Jr., 34, of Eldon, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
2:50 p.m. Wednesday. Jennifer Rae Icenbice, 36, of Sigourney, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
6:46 p.m. Wednesday. Richard Allen Ladouceur, 31, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center.
7:29 p.m. Wednesday. Phillip Brian Bruce, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Ash Street and Plum Street with driving while barred and domestic abuse assault.
8:07 p.m. Wednesday. James Earl Harland, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ward Street with violation of a protection order.
9:26 p.m. Wednesday. Garrett Richard Gordon, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Park Avenue and North Green Street with driving while barred.
9:45 p.m. Wednesday. William Patrick Davis, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Road with trespass.
Wapello County Sheriff
2:54 p.m. Wednesday. Kraigen Grooms, 24, of Drakesville, was served with an outstanding warrant for probation violation.
3:14 p.m. Wednesday. Kwentin Bell, 31, of Ottumwa, was served with an outstanding warrant for violation of sex offender registry.
11:35 p.m. Wednesday. William Yeager, 49, of Eddyville, was served with an outstanding warrant for two counts of failure to appear for arraignment.