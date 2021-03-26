Ottumwa Fire
5:19 p.m. Thursday. Accident with personal injury at the intersection of Highway 34 and Highway 63.
5:30 p.m. Thursday. Fire alarm investigation at 200 block of Elmdale Avenue.
6:05 p.m. Thursday. Fire alarm investigation at 1300 block of North Elm Street.
6:54 p.m. Thursday. Investigation in 300 block of South Willard Street.
3:57 a.m. Friday. Fluid cleanup at 1500 block of North Court Street.
11:15 a.m. Friday. Investigation at 1000 block of North Court Street.
3:57 p.m. Friday. Investigation at intersection of Vine Street and Hayne Street on levee.
3:57 p.m. Friday. Vehicle accident with injury unknown at intersection of Rochester Road and Highway 149.
Medical calls: 6:20 p.m. Thursday. North Green Street. 6:32 p.m. Thursday. West Maple Avenue. 6:44 p.m. Thursday. North Washington Street. 6:53 a.m. Friday. Locust Street. 6:54 a.m. Friday. West Fourth Street. 10:40 a.m. Friday. McKinley Avenue. 10:55 a.m. Friday. Oak Ridge Road. 11:24 a.m. Friday. West Finley Avenue. 2:31 p.m. Friday. North Quincy Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
1:58 a.m. Thursday. Richard Leon Eidson Jr., 48, of Ottumwa was charged at the intersection of Wildwood Drive and Highway 34 with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
1:58 a.m. Thursday. Chad Dwayne Humphrey, 33, of Eugene, Oregon, was charged at the intersection of Wildwood Drive and Highway 34 with a controlled substance violation and failure to affix drug stamp.
3:38 a.m. Thursday. Jorge Luis Hernandez Jr., 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at 2823 N. Court Road with fourth-degree criminal mischief, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp and two counts of probation violation.
3:38 a.m. Thursday. A juvenile, of Ottumwa, was charged at 2823 N. Court Road with assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts.
2:09 p.m. Thursday. Lacey Maxine Schakel, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at 245 Osage Drive with failure to appear.
4:04 p.m. Thursday. Kurt Lane Brumbaugh, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged at 510 Merrouge Ave. with violation of a protection order.
5:45 p.m. Thursday. Grace Anaia Argueta, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of Highway 34 and Highway 63 with drunk driving revocation.
7:25 p.m. Thursday. Brett Allen Montgomery, 27, of Keokuk, was served a warrant at the intersection of East Fourth Street and North Van Buren Avenue.