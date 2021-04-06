Ottumwa Fire
2:26 p.m. Monday. Shed fire in 200 block of North Marion Street.
8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Lift assist on South Adella Street.
10:19 a.m. Tuesday. Odor investigation on West Second Street.
Medical calls: 4:39 p.m. Monday. West Chester Avenue. 7:11 p.m. Monday. West Park Avenue. 9:30 p.m. Monday. South Sheridan Avenue. 12:47 a.m. Tuesday. West Finley Avenue. 2:36 a.m. Tuesday. South Iowa Avenue. 3:37 a.m. Tuesday. East Second Street. 1:25 p.m. Tuesday. North Hancock Street.
Ottumwa Police
Midnight Friday. Ethanyl Riley Downen, 22, of Albia, was charged at 2511 N. Court St. with OWI.
Midnight Friday. Sage Nichole Goodwin, 19, of Albia, was charged at 2511 N. Court St. with persons under legal age.
Midnight Friday. A juvenile, of Beacon, was charged at 2511 N. Court St. with persons under legal age.
Midnight Friday. Madison Nicole Keegel, 19, of Prairie City, was charged at 2511 N. Court St. with persons under legal age.
Midnight Friday. Domnick Michael Morris, 20, of Fremont, was charged at 2511 N. Court St. with persons under legal age.
8:22 a.m. Friday. Joe Scott Bakalar, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at 632 S. Milner St. with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
3:17 p.m. Friday. Lacey Danielle Warren, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at 1940 Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
7:39 p.m. Friday. Kurt Lane Brumbaugh, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged at 400 Gray St. with probation violation.
8:11 p.m. Friday. Joe Scott Bakalar, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at 642 S. Milner St. with public intoxication and interference with official acts.
8:32 p.m. Friday. Timothy Terrell Moore, 37, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at 300 N. Market St.
9:31 p.m. Friday. Daniel Gene Shepard, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at 1809 E. Second St. with escape and third-degree criminal mischief.
10:31 p.m. Friday. Beau Garrett Jones, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center with probation violation.
1:01 a.m. Saturday. Robert Edward Taylor Jr., 42, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at 500 Appanoose St.
2:35 p.m. Saturday. Sara Leeann Mundy, 36, of Albia, was charged at 1940 Venture Drive with shoplifting.
5:20 p.m. Saturday. Brittany Deseire Price, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at 1940 Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
7:05 p.m. Saturday. Bendy Valcourt, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at 410 N. Iowa Ave. with assault causing bodily injury.
7:25 p.m. Saturday. Grant Patrick Ponder, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged at 1940 Venture Drive with failure to appear.
8:13 p.m. Saturday. Grace Anaia Argueta, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at 100 Church St. with failure to appear.
8:20 p.m. Saturday. Garrett Richard Gordon, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at 100 E. Second St. with three counts of probation violation, and failure to appear.
11:30 p.m. Saturday. Terra Dawn McPheter, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of East Second Street and Union Street with violation of a no-contact order.
No time given Saturday. Mark Lewis McLaughlin, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at 222 Richmond Ave. with possession of a controlled substance.
12:05 a.m. Sunday. Montana Harland, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of Albia Road and North Johnson Avenue with violation of a protection order and driving while barred.
2:12 a.m. Sunday. Lauren Olivia Williams, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at 819 Albia Road with possession of alcohol under the legal age.
2:12 a.m. Sunday. Tallynn Renee Wynn, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at 819 Albia Road with OWI and possession of alcohol under the legal age.
2 p.m. Sunday. Justice Christine Nuss, 18, of Burlington, was charged at 245 Osage Drive with assault and interference with a corrections official.
3:16 p.m. Sunday. Marvin Lorenzo House, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of North Quincy Avenue and Albia Road with failure to appear.
8:23 p.m. Sunday. Michelle Nicole Peet, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at 923 N. Quincy Ave. with driving while barred.
10:40 p.m. Sunday. Grant Patrick Ponder, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged 502 W. Second St. with public intoxication.
12:28 a.m. Monday. Savannah Bradley, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at 301 N. Wapello St. with disorderly conduct.
2:31 a.m. Monday. Anthony Carvel Hendrix, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at 2823 N. Court Road with public intoxication.
2:46 a.m. Monday. Paula Rachelle Jarvis, 53, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of West Second Street and North McLean Street with possession of a controlled substance.
2:46 a.m. Monday. William Robert Yeager, 49, of Eddyville, was charged at the intersection of West Second Street and North McLean Street with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:25 a.m. Monday. Tyler Michael Moore, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at 306 Tindell St. with failure to appear.
7:55 a.m. Monday. Kimberly Anne Faoro, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center with failure to appear.
2:17 p.m. Monday. Trisha Renea Silas, 36, of Chicago, was charged at 1940 Venture Drive with failure to appear, fifth-degree theft and providing false identification information.
5:37 p.m. Monday. Mickel Shawn Davidson, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged at 827 Albia Road Apt. 706 with domestic abuse assault.
Wapello County Sheriff
12:32 a.m. Sunday. Kyle Tramontana, 26, of Fairfield, was served with an outstanding warrant for theft.
2:14 a.m. Sunday. Jacob Bickford, 32, of Selma, was charged in the 10400 block of Highway 16, Eldon, with driving while barred.
12:28 p.m. Sunday. John Snell Jr., 34, of Eldon, was served with an outstanding warrant for two counts of illegally turning on water.
12:10 p.m. Monday. Cameron Tinnes, 20, of Sigourney, was charged in the 6300 block of Bladensburg Road, Ottumwa, with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:32 p.m. Monday. Montana Harland, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Mary Street with violation of a restraining order.
3:35 a.m. Tuesday. Chasity Maldonado, 43, of Fairfield, was served with an outstanding warrant for probation violation.
Appanoose County Sheriff
10:38 a.m. Friday. Jared James Hyde, 19, of Albia, was charged at 1125 W. Van Buren Street, Centerville, with failure to appear.