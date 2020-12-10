Ottumwa Fire
8:34 p.m. Wednesday. Motorcycle accident in 1000 block of North Quincy Avenue.
1:46 p.m. Thursday. Car fire in 1600 block of Steller Avenue.
Medical calls: 8:57 p.m. Wednesday. Meadowdale Street. 4:47 a.m. Thursday. South Adella Street. 12:09 p.m. Thursday. Ray Street. 3:12 p.m. Thursday. Albia Road. 3:23 p.m. Thursday. South Ransom Street.
Ottumwa Police
1:55 a.m. Wednesday. Frederick Dixon Jr., 38, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 800 block of North Court Street for first-degree burglary, serious domestic assault, violation of a protection order and failure to appear.
Not time given Wednesday. Amanda Leann Varner, 33, of Ottumwa, was arrested at 1940 Venture Drive for trespassing.