Ottumwa Fire
11:44 a.m. Thursday. Canceled en route to 1100 block of Wildwood Drive.
3:16 p.m. Thursday. Smoke complaint in 2600 block of Marilyn Road.
8:12 p.m. Thursday. Canceled en route to 300 block of North Van Buren Avenue.
4:54 a.m. Friday. Canceled en route to 1000 block of Hackberry Street.
7:48 a.m. Friday. Investigation in 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue.
12:53 p.m. Friday. Canceled en route to 1100 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue.
Medical calls: 5:41 p.m. Thursday. West Mary Street. 9:46 p.m. Thursday. West Finley Avenue. 10:55 p.m. Thursday. Venture Drive. 6:58 a.m. Friday. Albia Road.
Ottumwa Police
12:26 a.m. Thursday. Brett Alan Whittington, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Fellows Avenue with possession of a controlled substance.
1 a.m. Thursday. Nikki Nichole Dickerson, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with driving while barred.
3:31 a.m. Thursday. Rachael Katie Hasley, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at North McLean Street and West Second Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
3 p.m. Thursday. Chance Dean Courtney, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North McLean Street with keeping dangerous animals.
3:55 p.m. Thursday. Shawn William Ellis, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center with parole violation.
7 p.m. Thursday. Kinzy Nicole Hager, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center with violation of a protection order.
7:12 p.m. Thursday. Nicole Lea Shull, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Iowa Avenue with driving while barred.
9:15 p.m. Thursday. Ryan Joe Van Rossum, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Cherry Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
11:02 p.m. Thursday. Lori Sue Feudner, 48, no residence given, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with public intoxication.
No time given Thursday. Timothy Terrell Moore, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Weller Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wapello County Sheriff
11:04 a.m. Thursday. Ely Herman, 24, of Ottumwa, was served with an outstanding warrant for probation violation.
3 p.m. Thursday. Leonard Ippolito, 58, of Indianola, was served with an outstanding warrant for first-degree burglary and stalking.
4:22 p.m. Thursday. Russell Steele, 55, of Ottumwa, was served with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
10:39 p.m. Thursday. Nathan Chambers, 42, of Oskaloosa, was charged on Merino Avenue, Eddyville, with OWI.
11:13 p.m. Thursday. Brian Chambers, 64, of Eddyville, was charged on Merino Avenue, Eddyville, with OWI.
Appanoose County Sheriff
10:38 a.m. Tuesday. Shayla Marie Stevens, 27, of Centerville, was charged in the 1100 block of West Van Buren Street, Centerville, with failure to appear.
1:33 p.m. Wednesday. Damien James Smith, 22, of Moulton, was charged in the 1100 block of West Van Buren Street with third-degree sexual abuse.