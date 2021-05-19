Ottumwa Fire
7:11 a.m. Tuesday. Vehicle accident with personal injury at the intersection of Highway 34 and Highway 63.
3:03 p.m. Tuesday. Police department assistance for vehicle accident on Wapello Street Bridge.
1:38 p.m. Wednesday. Fluid cleanup at the intersection of Milner Street and Williams Street.
Medical calls: 11:22 a.m. Tuesday. North Ward Street. 5:57 p.m. Tuesday. Brick Row. 6:06 p.m. Tuesday. Venture Drive. 7:28 a.m. Wednesday. Queen Anne Avenue. 10:44 a.m. Wednesday. Greenwood Drive. 11:48 a.m. Wednesday. Gateway Drive. 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. South Market Street.
Ottumwa Police
12:51 a.m. Tuesday. Desiree Maria Banda, 27, of Eldon, was charged at East Mary Street and Highway 63 with OWI.
12:51 a.m. Tuesday. Kory Alan Sloan, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Mary Street and Highway 63 with OWI.
9:25 a.m. Tuesday. Calysta Renee Oleson, 22, of Oskaloosa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
9:57 a.m. Tuesday. Kara Kay Phillippi, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Ellis Avenue with domestic abuse assault.
6:21 p.m. Tuesday. Cody Allen Surber, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Lillian Street with trespass.
6:47 p.m. Tuesday. Mauro Alberto Gomez, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1700 block of Venture Drive with assault causing serious injury.
No time given Tuesday. Yeri Clarissa Argueta, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Albia Road with failure to appear.