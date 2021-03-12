Ottumwa Fire
5:34 p.m. Thursday. Accident with personal injury at intersection of Milner Street and Hand Avenue.
Medical calls: 8:13 a.m. Friday. East Rochester Road. 1:03 p.m. Friday. South Iowa Avenue. 1:57 p.m. Friday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 2:04 p.m. Friday. Osage Drive. 4:03 p.m. Friday. Hancock Street.
Ottumwa Police
9:35 a.m. Thursday. Terra Dawn McPheter, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of Fourth Street and Court Street with domestic abuse assault.
9:54 a.m. Thursday. Melissa Jo Payne, 31 of Oskaloosa, was charged at 101 W. Fourth St. with failure to appear.
No time given Thursday. Tanner Shepherd Rash, 35, was charged at 2800 Oak Meadow Road with interference with official acts, probation violation, fifth-degree theft and was served with a warrant.
1:10 p.m. Thursday. Wendy Dawn Mills, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged at 1513 W. Second St. with failure to appear.
4:12 p.m. Thursday. Wendy Dawn Mills, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged at 1300 Orchard with public intoxication.
4:41 p.m. Thursday. Rain Hai, 26, and Tosan Santier, 24, both of Ottumwa, were charged at 1220 W. Second St. Hai was charged with interference with official acts, and Santier was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
5:34 p.m. Thursday. Alejandro Soto, 47, of Keokuk, was charged at 2849 N. Court St. with forgery.
6:32 p.m. Thursday. Randolph Ross, 50, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center.
6:42 p.m. Thursday. Daniel Gene Shepherd, 35, of Ottumwa, was served seven warrants and charged with a violation of a no-contact order at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center.
6:56 p.m. Thursday. Diego Mateo Pedro, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at 626 N. Cooper Ave. with drunk driving revocation and operating under the influence.
7:33 p.m. Thursday. Anthony Alford Davis, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at 1147 N. Jefferson St. with driving while barred.
8 p.m. Thursday. Daniel Gene Shepherd, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at 1809 E. Second St. with stalking.