Ottumwa Fire
2:18 p.m. Thursday. False alarm on South Market Street.
8:02 p.m. Thursday. Investigation on South Willard Street.
11:20 a.m. Friday. False alarm on South Ferry Street.
Medical calls: 3:20 p.m. Thursday. South Ferry Street. 4:43 p.m. Thursday. Merrouge Avenue. 12:22 a.m. Friday. Chester Avenue. 1:27 a.m. Friday. North Van Buren Avenue. 6:19 a.m. Friday. West Second Street. 8:12 a.m. Friday. North Sheridan Avenue. 10:21 a.m. Friday. North Quincy Avenue. 12:10 p.m. Friday. Mable Street.
Ottumwa Police
2:20 a.m. Thursday. William Austin Chance, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with driving while barred.
2:20 a.m. Thursday. Damian Wayne Barndt, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication.
9:23 a.m. Thursday. Michael Stephen Moots, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with three counts of failure to appear, and was served with a warrant.
11:08 a.m. Thursday. A juvenile, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Chester Avenue with assault.
4:20 p.m. Thursday. Nathan Reiter, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Hancock Street with driving while barred.
8:50 p.m. Thursday. A juvenile, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of Castle Street with probation violation.
9:52 p.m. Thursday. Mauro Alberto Gomez, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1700 block of Venture Drive with false report of indictable offense to public employee and malicious prosecution.
11:32 p.m. Thursday. Rahlyne Elizabeth Snow, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Plum Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying weapons, controlled substance violation and failure to affix drug stamp.
11:32 p.m. Thursday. Brandon Lee Swailes, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Plum Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to affix drug stamp, controlled substance violation and carrying weapons.
11:40 p.m. Thursday. A juvenile, of Fort Dodge, was charged at Hutchinson Avenue and Steller Avenue with possession/purchase of alcohol under the legal age.
11:40 p.m. Thursday. Howker Ludwig, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at Hutchinson Avenue and Steller Avenue with OWI, interference with official acts, three counts of failure to appear, possession/purchase of alcohol under the legal age, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, driving under suspension and control vehicle.