Ottumwa Fire
3:14 p.m. Tuesday. Motor vehicle accident at railroad crossing on West Second Street.
9:24 p.m. Tuesday. Canceled en route to 100 block of South Madison Avenue.
9:19 a.m. Wednesday. Public service in 900 block of South Lillian Street.
Medical calls: 1:59 a.m. Tuesday. South Ransom Street. 8:13 a.m. Tuesday. Albia Road. 10:07 a.m. Tuesday. Mable Street. 8:18 p.m. Tuesday. Merrouge Street. 12:07 a.m. Wednesday. West Second Street. 7:17 a.m. Wednesday. South Iowa Avenue. 10:19 a.m. Wednesday. Taft Circle. 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. South Market Street. 1:14 p.m. Wednesday. Clarence Street.
Ottumwa Police
1:05 a.m. Tuesday. Tysha Linn Ghazal, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of South Ransom Street and East Wilson Street with failure to appear.
2:14 a.m. Tuesday. David Logan Eakins, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of South Iowa Avenue and East Main Street with driving while barred.
4:25 a.m. Tuesday. Angel Cortes, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ward Street with violation of a protection order.
11:05 a.m. Tuesday. Luther Michael Clay, 53, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of South Madison Avenue with restraint of animals.
12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Nicole Marie Brookhart, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Skyline Drive with restraint of animals.
1:20 p.m. Tuesday. Raymond Soliday, 65, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
2:10 p.m. Tuesday. Kaylynn Jane Norman, 29, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
7:54 p.m. Tuesday. David Logan Eakins, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of West Second Street and McLean Street with failure to appear, two counts of carrying weapons, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while barred, no SR 22 insurance and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
8:43 p.m. Tuesday. Cory Dwaine Dodd, 35, of Ottumwa was charged in the 200 block of South Milner Street with third-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance.
8:43 p.m. Tuesday. James Eric Vanwinkle, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Milner Street with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wapello County Sheriff
1:37 a.m. Wednesday. Daniel Garrett, 33, of Eldon, was charged at the intersection of Walnut Street and Ninth Street, Eldon, for possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.