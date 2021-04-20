Ottumwa Fire
3:22 p.m. Monday. Motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Vine Street and Davis Street.
4:42 p.m. Monday. Motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Mary Street and Highway 63.
11:39 p.m. Monday. Smoke complaint in the 100 block of South Forrest Avenue.
7:45 a.m. Tuesday. Canceled en route to 100 block of East Rochester Road.
2:12 p.m. Tuesday. Canceled on scene at 800 block of Albia Road.
Medical calls: 3:09 p.m. Monday. East Second Street. 7:13 p.m. Monday. South Union Street. 1:12 p.m. Tuesday. Minneopa Avenue. 2 p.m. Tuesday. Deppe Lane.
Ottumwa Police
4:03 a.m. Monday. Brett Matthew Doxtater, 18, of Bloomfield, was charged at the intersection of West Second Street and McPherson Avenue with OWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:03 a.m. Monday. A juvenile, of Bloomfield, was charged at the intersection of West Second Street and McPherson Avenue with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:19 p.m. Monday. Ryan Joe Croft, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of Highway 149 and Alta Vista Avenue with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:19 p.m. Monday. Megan Rae Gooden, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of Highway 149 and Alta Vista Avenue with controlled substance violation, driving under suspension, possession/use of a false drug tax stamp and carrying weapons.
4 p.m. Monday. A juvenile, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Riverside Lane with third-degree burglary.
No time given Monday. Roberto Estrada, 60, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of Ellis Avenue and South Weller Street with public intoxication.
Centerville Police
7:53 p.m. Monday. A juvenile, of Centerville, was served with an out-of-county warrant in the 700 block of West Washington Street.
Appanoose County Sheriff
10:40 a.m. Saturday. Mark Anthony McCree, 30, of Unionville, Missouri, was charged in the 28000 block of Highway 5, Cincinnati, with driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.