Ottumwa Fire
1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Public service in 300 block of North Pocahontas Street.
6:51 p.m. Tuesday. Grass fire in 100 block of North Iowa Avenue.
7:09 p.m. Tuesday. Illegal outdoor fire in 700 block of West Mary Street.
3:20 p.m. Wednesday. Canceled en route to 200 block of South Moore Street.
3:35 p.m. Wednesday. Structure fire in 300 block of Fairview Avenue.
6:43 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke complaint in 300 block of East Park Avenue.
9:36 p.m. Wednesday. Vehicle fire in 500 block of Frank Street.
12:17 a.m. Thursday. Investigation in 300 block of West Fourth Street.
10:54 a.m. Thursday. Police department assistance at Oak Meadow Drive.
2:08 p.m. Thursday. Canceled en route to 200 block of North Elm Street.
3:56 p.m. Thursday. Hazard removal in 100 block of South Moore Street.
Medical calls: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. North Court Street. 8:01 p.m. Tuesday. West Second Street and Harrows Branch. 8:07 a.m. Wednesday. North Court Street. 9:01 a.m. Wednesday. South Webster Street. 9:10 a.m. Wednesday. Grandview Avenue. 10:40 a.m. Wednesday. Church Street. 11:48 a.m. Wednesday. West Finley Avenue. 12:04 p.m. Wednesday. Camille Street. 12:24 p.m. Wednesday. West Second Street. 8:27 p.m. Wednesday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 2:55 a.m. Thursday. Richmond Avenue. 12:35 p.m. Thursday. West Second Street. 12:36 p.m. Thursday. West Second Street. 1:11 p.m. Thursday. Richmond Avenue. 2:20 p.m. Thursday. South Court Street and Main Street. 3:33 p.m. Thursday. North Ward Street. 4:08 p.m. Thursday. East Second Street.
Ottumwa Police
9 a.m. Tuesday. Michael Owen Drake, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at 500 Church St. with driving while barred.
10:49 a.m. Tuesday. Erin John Reid, 44, of Keokuk, was charged at 850 N. Quincy Ave. with providing false identification, driving under suspension and was served with two warrants.
11 a.m. Tuesday. Charles Blair Thompson, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at 1700 Mowrey Ave. with possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:55 p.m. Tuesday. William Patrick Davis, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of Albia Road and North Johnson Avenue with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
2:22 p.m. Tuesday. George Delbert Post, 20, of Bloomfield, was charged at 2422 Monarch Trail with possession of drug paraphernalia.
5:37 p.m. Tuesday. Madison Rose Castings, 23, of Oskaloosa, was charged at 1940 Venture drive with fifth-degree theft.
6:22 p.m. Tuesday. Keith Orry Terrell, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at 10612 Rutledge Road with assault causing serious injury.
11:04 p.m. Tuesday. Michael Robert Sanders, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at 400 N. Madison Ave. with drunk driving revocation.
9:20 a.m. Wednesday. Brant Edward Cassatt, 31, and Alek James Smith, 29, both of Ottumwa, were charged at 902 Center Ave. Cassatt was charged with keeping dangerous animals and no rabies vaccination, while Smith was charged with keeping dangerous animals.
12:05 p.m. Wednesday. Forrest Neal Vass, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at 330 E. Second St. with two counts of probation violation.
12:40 p.m. Wednesday. Gena Palma-Martinez, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center with failure to appear.
2:40 p.m. Wednesday. Jane Ann Humble, 68, of Fremont, was charged at 1940 Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
3 p.m. Wednesday. Francisco Ruiz Sanchez, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center with no restraint of animals and no dog license.
5:15 p.m. Wednesday. Faith Ann Knedler, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at 1940 Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
8 p.m. Wednesday. Daniel Gene Shepard, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at 1809 E. Second St. with operating a vehicle without owner's consent, assault with intent to inflict serious injury, violation of a protection order, trafficking in stolen weapons, control of firearm and interference with official acts.
10:05 p.m. Wednesday. Carin Ann Ison, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged 632 N. Fellows Ave. Apt. #202 with failure to appear.
11:50 p.m. Wednesday. Ranndi Dawn Kosov, 22, of Oskaloosa, and Christopher Tobeck, 42, of Ottumwa were charged at 100 Church St. Kosov was served a warrant and Tobeck was charged with failure to appear.