Ottumwa Police
7:15 a.m. Wednesday. Roberto Estrada, 60, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with OWI, no proof of insurance and drunk driving revocation.
8:05 a.m. Wednesday. A juvenile, no location given, was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with disorderly conduct.
8:05 a.m. Wednesday. A juvenile, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with disorderly conduct.
11:17 a.m. Wednesday. Katie Renee Jennings, 25, of Eldon, was charged at East Fourth Street and North Green Street with drunk driving revocation.
11:33 a.m. Wednesday. David Wayne Chrisman, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center with assault causing bodily injury.
Noon Wednesday. Charles Richard Paulk, 57, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of Chester Avenue with keeping animals which bite.
12:40 p.m. Wednesday. Blake Campbell, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Kenyon Avenue with failure to appear.
7:40 p.m. Wednesday. Mark Lewis McLaughlin, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Wilson Street and South Davis Street with driving while barred.
No time given Wednesday. Sean Ryan Smith, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Ferry Street Extension with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and was served a warrant.
No time given Wednesday. Teena Marie Hart, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
Wapello County Sheriff
2:02 p.m. Monday. Aurelius Daniel, 25, of Fairfield, was served an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for initial appearance.
12:01 a.m. Tuesday. Beau Jones, 32, of Ottumwa, was served outstanding warrants for probation violation and escape from custody.
9:40 a.m. Tuesday. Brittany Hathaway, 23, of Fenton, Missouri, was served with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for show-cause hearing.
12:10 p.m. Tuesday. Shannon Loving, 42, of Des Moines, was served an outstanding warrant for sexual abuse.
6:48 p.m. Tuesday. Jessica Winn, 33, of New London, was served an outstanding warrant for OWI.
12:34 a.m. Wednesday. Noah Robnett, 37, of Albia, was served an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
3:52 p.m. Wednesday. Shawn Westfall, 50, of Ottumwa, was served outstanding warrants for two counts of failure to appear (rabies vaccination violation).
12:22 a.m. Thursday. Melissa Landtiser, 42, of Eddyville, was charged on Rock Bluff Road, Chillicothe, with driving under suspension, no insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Centerville Police
11:17 a.m. Wednesday. Challen Derek Garman, 20, of Centerville, was charged at the Davis County Jail, Bloomfield, with probation violation.
12:08 p.m. Wednesday. Derrick Eugene Duffy, 38, of Centerville, was charged at Fifth Street and West Washington Street with probation violation.
8:20 p.m. Wednesday. Martin William Wright, 54, of Centerville, was served with an out-of-county warrant in the 1500 block of South 18th Street.