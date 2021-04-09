Ottumwa Fire
5 p.m. Thursday. Public service on Highway 149.
2:36 a.m. Friday. Motor vehicle accident (cleanup only) at intersection of Woodland Avenue and Highway 63.
2:39 p.m. Friday. Motor vehicle accident at intersection of Woodland Avenue and Highway 63.
Medical calls: 4:14 p.m. Thursday. Swanson Avenue. 7:24 p.m. Thursday. Pennsylvania Place. 9:17 p.m. Thursday. Van Buren Avenue. 9:48 p.m. Thursday. Mary Street. 9:54 p.m. Thursday. Hayne Street. 10:15 p.m. Thursday. South Iowa Avenue. 11:17 p.m. Thursday. Van Buren Avenue. 2:36 a.m. Friday. South Webster Street. 8:47 a.m. Friday. East Main Street. 10:21 a.m. Friday. South Union Street. 10:51 a.m. Friday. West Woodland Avenue. 2:08 p.m. Friday. East Williams Street.
Ottumwa Police
12:01 a.m. Thursday. Rachael Ann Johnson, 28, of Richland, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, failure to affix drug stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:01 a.m. Thursday. Derek Wayne Lankford, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with controlled substance violation with intent to manufacture, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts causing bodily injury, failure to affix drug stamp, probation violation, escape from custody and was served with two warrants.
6:25 p.m. Thursday. Randolph Ross, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center with failure to appear.
8:11 p.m. Thursday. Gary Lewis Scott, 57, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of North Sheridan Avenue and Dewey Street with controlled substance violation with intent to manufacture, failure to affix drug stamp, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
No time given Thursday. Cory Dwaine Dodd, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft and trespass.
Wapello County Sheriff
11:25 a.m. Tuesday. James Graham, 46, of Albia, was served with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
10:39 a.m. Thursday. Mallory Jo Ellen Reisch, 25, of Bloomfield, was served with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
12:33 p.m. Thursday. Allen Jackson, 22, of Ottumwa, was served with an outstanding warrant for revocation of pretrial release.
2:24 p.m. Thursday. Thomas Clawson, 44, of Ottumwa, was served with an outstanding warrant for contempt of court.
11:30 p.m. Thursday. Kraigen Simmers Grooms, 24, of Drakesville, was served with an outstanding warrant for probation violation.
Appanoose County Sheriff
7:47 p.m. Tuesday. Manny Albert, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 23000 block of Highway 5, Centerville, with OWI.
4:11 p.m. Wednesday. William Craig Greene Jr., 34, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of 19th Avenue, Centerville, with parole violation.