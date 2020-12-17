Ottumwa Fire
4:10 p.m. Thursday. Personal injury at Harrod and Morris streets.
Medical calls: 4:19 p.m. Wednesday. Albia Road. 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. North Jefferson Street. 4:47 p.m. Wednesday. North Market Street. 5:06 p.m. Wednesday. Venture Drive. 6:09 p.m. Wednesday. East Sixth Street. 7:33 p.m. Wednesday. Albia Road. 8:17 p.m. Wednesday. East Manning Avenue. 8:56 p.m. Wednesday. Ogden Street. 5:10 a.m. Thursday. West Golf Avenue. 5:16 a.m. Thursday. North Fifth Street. 8:52 a.m. Thursday. Vogel Avenue. 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Queen Anne Avenue. 11:20 a.m. Thursday. Greenwood Drive. 3:56 p.m. Thursday. Appanoose Street. 4:09 p.m. Thursday. Allison Avenue. 4:19 p.m. Thursday. North Jefferson Street.
Ottumwa Police
12:20 a.m. Wednesday. Claude Alexander Breese, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the at 1001 E. Main St. for assault with a display weapon, carrying weapons, going armed with intent, false imprisonment, providing false identification and warrant service.
10:10 a.m. Wednesday. Judson Lee Petary, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at 827 Albia Road with probation violation.
4:05 p.m. Wednesday. Charles Paul Lahr Jr., 48, of Ottumwa, was charged at 1300 W. Finley Ave. with driving while barred.
5:28 p.m. Wednesday. Molly Beatrice Jones, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at 1131 Monroe Ave. for possession of a controlled substance.
7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Austin Dakota Greenhaw, 22, of Ottumwa, Desiree Adena Simmons, 22, of Batavia, Tracey William Simmons, 40, of Fairfield, Kyle Joseph Tramontana, 26, of Ottumwa, and Kylie Dawn Tramontana, 27, of Fairfield, were charged at 1898 Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
Wapello Sheriff
2:52 a.m. Thursday — Justin Connelly, 32, of Eddyville, was arrested at his home at 304 Front St., Apt. 11, on an outstanding warrant for six counts of third-degree motor vehicle burglary.
3:14 a.m. Thursday. Shakyria Johnston, 31, of Ottumwa, was arrested at 304 N. Front St., Apt. 11, in Eddyville on an outstanding warrant for six counts of third-degree motor vehicle burglary.
3:22 a.m. Thursday. Robenson Tidet, 26, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged in the 600 block of Blake Street with eluding law enforcement and no driver's license.
Centerville Police
2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Timmothy Lee Hobart, 49, of Centerville, was charged in the 700 block of North Haynes Avenue for sex offender registration violation.
9 p.m. Wednesday. Marcus Wayne Martin, 34, of Centerville, was charged at the Davis County Jail for lascivious acts with a child and second-degree sexual abuse of a juvenile victim.