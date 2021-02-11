Ottumwa Fire
9:23 a.m. Wednesday. Odor investigation in 700 block of Gateway Drive.
8:15 p.m. Wednesday. Canceled en route to 1300 block of West Williams Street.
6:23 a.m. Thursday. Accidental EMS alarm in 100 block of West Finley Avenue.
11:26 p.m. Thursday. Accident at intersection of Vine Street and Ward Street.
12:37 p.m. Thursday. Assistance at 1300 block of East Mary Street.
1:48 p.m. Thursday. Canceled en route to 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue.
Medical calls: 10:59 p.m. Wednesday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 7:07 a.m. Thursday. Rochester Street. 1:29 p.m. Thursday. South Moore Street. 2:27 p.m. Thursday. South Washington Street.
Ottumwa Police
3 a.m. Wednesday. A juvenile, of Batavia, was charged at 1915 Mable St. for providing false identification information.
9:01 a.m. Wednesday. Jaime Aguilar, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at 101 W. Fourth St., with failure to appear.
3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Sarah Elizabeth Merchant, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at 1940 Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
8:05 p.m. Wednesday. Aaron Lewis Shelly, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center with probation violation.
11:24 p.m. Wednesday. Randolph Ross, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center with violation of a no-contact/protection order.
11:33 p.m. Wednesday. Kory Joe Derby, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at 1320 Greenwood Drive with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and no SR-22 insurance.
Wapello County Sheriff
12:33 a.m. Wednesday. David Beachy, 58, of Drakesville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for second-degree criminal mischief.
5:03 p.m. Wednesday. Dois Taylor, 31, of Fairfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for arraignment.