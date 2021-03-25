Ottumwa Fire
6:32 p.m. Wednesday. Accident with personal injury at intersection of Fourth Street and Mclean Street.
8:29 p.m. Wednesday. Trash fire in 200 block of Ottumwa Street.
2:43 a.m. Thursday. Accident with personal injury at intersection of Ransom Street and Hand Avenue.
9:47 a.m. Thursday. Canceled en route to 1300 block of West Williams Street.
Medical calls: 5:58 p.m. Wednesday. Osage Drive. 9:10 p.m. Wednesday. North Ward Street. 5:21 a.m. Thursday. West Third Street. 6:29 a.m. Thursday. South Hancock Street. 10:53 a.m. Thursday. North Court Street. 12:05 p.m. Thursday. North Ward Street.
Ottumwa Police
4:28 a.m. Wednesday. Kolby Lee Woodard, 18, of Fairfield, was charged at the intersection of Chester Avenue and Milner Street with OWI.
9:26 a.m. Wednesday. Edward William Berndt, 30, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant at 1315 N. Court St.
3 p.m. Wednesday. Keisha Sullive, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at 720 Richmond Ave. with interference with official acts and providing tobacco to person under legal age.
7:43 p.m. Wednesday. Christopher Gerald Bair, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at 245 Osage Drive with first-degree harassment.
9:46 p.m. Wednesday. Espinoza Ramirez, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at 1940 Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
10:10 p.m. Wednesday. Latiqwa Jonale Johnson, 29, of Minneapolis, was charged at the intersection of South Iowa Avenue and East Main Street with third-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.
10:10 p.m. Wednesday. Marquita Yvon Maxwell, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of South Iowa Avenue and East Main Street with OWI and fourth-degree theft.
11:14 p.m. Wednesday. Michael Gabriel Morgan, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of East Main Street and South Market Street with possession of alcohol under the legal age.