Ottumwa Fire
2:12 p.m. Tuesday. Motor vehicle accident in 700 block of East Second Street.
10:02 p.m. Tuesday. Canceled on scene on North Market Street.
Medical calls: 2 p.m. Tuesday. Deppy Lane. 1:17 a.m. Wednesday. West Second Street. 6:26 a.m. Wednesday. South Iowa Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Richard Leon Eidson Jr., 48, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of Albia Road and Minneopa Avenue with controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while barred.
9:29 a.m. Tuesday. Tyler Blake Cassett, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Greenwood Drive with possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:29 a.m. Tuesday. Jesse Ted Johnson, 28, of Centerville, was served a warrant in the 1300 block of Greenwood Drive.
9:29 a.m. Tuesday. Makayla Infinity Rowe, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Greenwood Drive with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and keeping dangerous animals.
11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Christopher Aaron Casey, 26, of Bloomfield, was served a warrant in the 500 block of Church Street.
3:01 p.m. Tuesday. Jody Lynn Tuley, 52, of Hedrick, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft.
4:44 p.m. Tuesday. Cemeron Babcock, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center with failure to appear.
5:29 p.m. Tuesday. Lisa Ann Bix, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Cassara Renee Renken, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center with interference with official acts.
8:11 p.m. Tuesday. Marceline Isungi, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
10:04 p.m. Tuesday. Kayla Marie Willis, 30, of Chillicothe, was charged in the 400 block of North Market Street with public intoxication and interference with official acts.
Wapello County Sheriff
11:37 a.m. Friday. Johnny Ramirez, 25, of Ottumwa, was served outstanding warrants for two counts of failure to appear.
3:03 p.m. Friday. Coady Molesworth, 35, of Albia, was served an outstanding warrant for probation violation.
2:35 a.m. Saturday. Jeremy Jones, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged on Highway 34, Ottumwa, with driving while barred, eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.
8:39 p.m. Saturday. Chase Denham, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 3400 block of 91st Avenue, Eldon, with OWI and possession of marijuana.
12:41 p.m. Tuesday. Adam Davis, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Locust Street, Ottumwa, with parole violation.
3:51 p.m. Tuesday. Alenjandro Soto, 47, of Keokuk, was charged with bond revocation.
11:18 p.m. Tuesday. Lela Wood, 18, of Unionville, was charged at Garrison Rock, Agency, with unlawful possession of prescription drugs and possession of marijuana.
Appanoose County Sheriff
7:39 a.m. Monday. Cody Wayne Cole, 31, of Centerville, was charged in the 1100 block of West Van Buren Street, Centerville, with probation violation.