Ottumwa Fire
Medical calls: 6:39 p.m. Monday. North Ferry Street. 7:57 p.m. Monday. Osceola Street. 8:17 p.m. Monday. Mowrey Avenue. 8:46 p.m. Monday. West Alta Vista Avenue. 10:52 p.m. Monday. North Adella Street. 11:54 p.m. South Madison Avenue. 7:13 a.m. Tuesday. South Davis Street. 9:06 a.m. Tuesday. Theatre Drive. 1:14 p.m. Tuesday. North Forrest Avenue. 2:48 p.m. Tuesday. West Second Street.
Ottumwa Police
4:23 a.m. Monday. Jaden Franklin Guyette, 19, of Ottumwa was charged at 1534 Albia Road with first-degree theft.
4:44 a.m. Monday. Ricky Joseph Garman Jr., 38, of Oskaloosa, was charged at the intersection of East Second Street and North Van Buren Avenue with a drunk driving revocation.
10 a.m. Monday. Arthur Dyke, 57, of Ottumwa, was charged at 1018 Grant St. with keeping too many animals, no required dog license and no required rabies vaccination.
11:50 p.m. Monday. Joseph Anikson, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at 446 N. Green St. with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and interference with official acts.
Wapello Sheriff
10:26 p.m. Thursday. Trevor Pilcher, 23, of Ottumwa was charged in the 600 block of South Milner Street with driving while barred.
2:40 a.m. Friday. Darrell Cosgrove, 36, of Albia, was charged at 18057 87th St. in Ottumwa with violating a restraining order.
3:35 a.m. Saturday. Emily Heckethorn, 21, of Bloomfield, was charged with outstanding warrants for failure to appear for arraignment (for possession of methamphetamine and two counts of marijuana possession).
10 p.m. Saturday. Raven Strode, 29, of Des Moines, was charged with an outstanding warrant for probation violation.
10:17 p.m. Sunday. Wayne Lukehart, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue with driving while barred and outstanding warrants for third-degree theft and third-degree criminal mischief.
11:53 p.m. Sunday. Robert Geith Jr., 44, of Ottumwa, was charged with outstanding warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false information and failure to appear for a plea hearing.