Ottumwa Fire
2:41 p.m. Thursday. Smoke alarm installation on Moore Street.
4:59 p.m. Thursday. Investigation in 1500 block of Chester Avenue.
8:38 p.m. Thursday. Lift assist on Moore Street.
10:49 p.m. Thursday. Motor vehicle accident with injury at 900 block of North Elm Street.
Medical calls: 7:16 p.m. Thursday. Moore Street. 9:32 p.m. Thursday. Ward Street. 10:11 p.m. Thursday. Monroe Avenue. 12:17 a.m. Friday. North Quincy Avenue. 4:35 a.m. Friday. Oak Ridge Road. 12:22 p.m. Friday. Winchester Drive. 12:53 p.m. Friday. Moore Street.
Ottumwa Police
9:52 a.m. Thursday. Danielle Marie Douglass, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at 2813 N. Court Road with failure to appear and two counts of warrant service.
1:45 p.m. Thursday. Stephen Craig Johnson, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of Grant Street and North Elm Street with driving while barred.
1:50 p.m. Thursday. Larry Lee Schlarbaum, 75, of Salem, was charged at 330 W. Second St. with public nudity/public urination/defecation.
3:40 p.m. Thursday. Felicia Dawn Baxter, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at 1000 W. Second St. with trespass and failure to appear.
Appanoose County Sheriff
11:06 a.m. Wednesday. Bradley Allen Lahart, 49, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of South LaSalle Street, Cincinnati, with driving while barred.
4:04 p.m. Wednesday. Raymond Hinojosa Jr., 55, of Centerville, was charged at the 23100 block of Highway 5 and served with an out-of-county warrant.
Centerville Police
6:02 p.m. Thursday. John Paul Michael, 50, of Centerville, was charged at 1125 W. Van Buren St. with probation violation.