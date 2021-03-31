Ottumwa Fire
7:07 p.m. Monday. Structure fire in 100 block of Minnesota Street.
9:33 p.m. Monday. Smoke complaint in 400 block of South Ransom Street.
2:52 a.m. Tuesday. Fire alarm in 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue.
7:08 a.m. Tuesday. Grass fire at intersection of Graves Street and Milwaukee Avenue.
9:26 a.m. Tuesday. Fire alarm in 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue.
3 p.m. Tuesday. Public assistance in 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue.
3:27 p.m. Tuesday. Motor vehicle accident in 200 block of Richmond Avenue.
7:04 p.m. Tuesday. Smoke complaint in 1100 block of Hammond Avenue.
1:36 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke complaint in 2700 block of Kenwood Street.
Medical calls: 4:24 p.m. Monday. North Van Buren Street. 4:23 p.m. Monday. Mowrey Avenue and McKinley Avenue. 4:29 p.m. Monday. North Court Street. 11:49 p.m. Monday. Camille Street. 1:03 a.m. Tuesday. Pennsylvania Place. 1:53 a.m. Tuesday. Church Street. 7:54 a.m. Tuesday. North Market Street. 8:36 a.m. Tuesday. North Jefferson Street. 10:56 a.m. Tuesday. East Second Street. 11:41 a.m. Tuesday. Albia Road. 4:26 p.m. Tuesday. Cory Drive. 5:21 p.m. Tuesday. Albia Road. 6:16 p.m. Tuesday. West Second Street. 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. North Van Buren Street. 6:17 p.m. Tuesday. West Finley Avenue. 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Oak Ridge Road. 2:59 a.m. Wednesday. Swanson Avenue. 3:02 a.m. Wednesday. North Ferry Street. 8:12 a.m. Wednesday. Oak Ridge Road. 10:19 a.m. Wednesday. North Ash Street. 11:39 a.m. Wednesday. Ray Street. 2:26 p.m. Wednesday. Oakwood Avenue and North Court Street.
Ottumwa Police
12:35 a.m. Tuesday. Renso Ludwig, 22, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant at 100 E. Second St.
1:57 a.m. Tuesday. Leon Stewart, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of K Avenue and Iowa Avenue with driving while barred.
4:23 a.m. Tuesday. Wesley Aaron Rupp, 23, of Albia, was served a warrant and charged with escape from custody at the intersection of South Ransom Street and Hand Avenue.
5:41 a.m. Tuesday. Kimberly Anne Faoro, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of East Pennsylvania Avenue and North Van Buren Street with OWI.
2:20 p.m. Tuesday. Kourtney Wittmaack, 34, of Bloomfield, was charged at 1940 Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
5:20 p.m. Tuesday. Christopher Gerald Bair, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center with parole violation.
5:20 p.m. Tuesday. Jorge Luis Hernandez Jr., 21, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center with two counts of parole violation.
6:32 p.m. Tuesday. Gabriel Elijah Jaquez, 26, of Fairfield, was served a warrant at 245 Osage Drive.
7:48 p.m. Tuesday. Jairon Yulian Acosta, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged at 121 Lynwood Ave. with two counts of failure to appear.
8:23 p.m. Tuesday. James Albert Orr, 44, of Blakesburg, was charged at 310 E. Main St. with violation of a protection order.
8:23 p.m. Tuesday. Anna Lavonn Richards, 26, of Blakesburg, was charged at 310 E. Main St. with sex-offender registry violation.
Wapello Sheriff
3:14 p.m. Tuesday. Caleb McCalister, 24, of Ottumwa, was served an outstanding warrant for neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, and charged with possession of a controlled substance and OWI.
Appanoose Sheriff
9:05 p.m. Saturday. Cameron Strayer, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of East Oak Street, Centerville, with simple assault.
9:05 p.m. Saturday. Cameron Strayer, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of North 17th Street, Centerville, with possession of a controlled substance and domestic abuse assault.