Ottumwa Fire
5:32 p.m. Wednesday. Investigation of car fire at Iowa Avenue and Main Street.
1:18 p.m. Thursday. Canceled en route.
2:41 p.m. Thursday. False alarm.
Medical calls: 4:46 p.m. Wednesday. Iowa Avenue. 8:16 p.m. Wednesday. Chester Avenue. 11:07 p.m. Wednesday. Keota Street. 3:35 a.m. Thursday. Michelle Drive. 4:47 a.m. Thursday. South Madison Avenue. 5:23 a.m. Thursday. East Second Street. 9:45 a.m. Thursday. Chester Avenue. 10:16 a.m. Thursday. West Second Street. 10:25 a.m. Thursday. North Jefferson Avenue. 11:03 a.m. Thursday. North Jefferson Avenue. 11:19 a.m. Thursday. Swanson Avenue. 12:15 p.m. Thursday. West Fourth Street.
Ottumwa Police
3 a.m. Wednesday. Jaime Aguilar, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of Richmond Avenue and North Milner Street for driving while barred.
10:35 a.m. Wednesday. A juvenile, of Ottumwa, was charged at 501 E. Second St. with public intoxication.
3:20 p.m. Wednesday. Katie Loraine Stanzel, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at 330 W. Second St. with two counts of failure to appear and probation violation.
6:44 p.m. Wednesday. Skyler Zale Coronado, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at 137 N. Sheridan Ave. Apt. 1/2 for domestic abuse assault causing injury and possession/purchase of alcohol under the legal age.
Wapello County Sheriff
12:28 a.m. Wednesday. Damon Lord, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Cedar Street in Eddyville with driving while barred and possession of a controlled substance.
4:04 p.m. Wednesday. Brandon Watson, 46, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for contempt of court.
6:50 p.m. Wednesday. Danny Bankston, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of Bladenburg Road and Competine Roads in Agency with second-offense OWI, failure to have an interlocking ignition device, no SR-22 insurance, open container and an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
3:18 a.m. Thursday. Darrell Cosgrove, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at Wildwood Park with violation of a restraining order.
Centerville Police
8:28 p.m. Wednesday. John Donald Barber Jr., 34, of Centerville, was charged at 808 Drake Ave. for possession of drug paraphernalia and domestic abuse assault.