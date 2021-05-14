Ottumwa Fire
7:37 p.m. Tuesday. Smoke complaint in 500 block of Gladstone Street.
4:52 a.m. Wednesday. Investigation on North Walnut Avenue.
9:20 a.m. Wednesday. Investigation in 600 block of South Webster Street.
2:20 p.m. Wednesday. Fluid cleanup in 800 block of Alta Vista Avenue.
3:18 p.m. Wednesday. Vehicle accident at Highway 34 and Quincy Avenue.
8:15 a.m. Thursday. Vehicle accident at intersection of Sheridan Avenue and Finley Avenue.
11:11 a.m. Thursday. Fluid cleanup at intersection of Greenwood Drive and Pocahontas Street.
7:01 p.m. Thursday. Smoke complaint at intersection of Second Street and Court Street.
1:17 a.m. Friday. Investigation in 100 block of Church Street.
6:11 a.m. Friday. Smoke complaint in 400 block of Minnesota Street.
7:38 a.m. Friday. Fluid cleanup at intersection of Railroad Street and Iowa Avenue.
9:09 a.m. Friday. Vehicle accident at intersection of Second Street and Cass Street.
12:09 p.m. Friday. Smoke complaint in 100 block of South Milner Street.
Medical calls: 5:36 p.m. Tuesday. West Keota Street. 7:47 p.m. Tuesday. North Hancock Street. 8:09 p.m. Tuesday. South Moore Street. 9:39 p.m. Tuesday. West Mary Street. 1:44 a.m. Wednesday. Morris Street. 1:47 a.m. Wednesday. Grand Avenue. 2:16 a.m. Wednesday. West Second Street. 2:43 a.m. Wednesday. North Van Buren Avenue. 5:11 a.m. Wednesday. North Fellows Avenue. 5:37 a.m. Wednesday. Chester Avenue. 7:28 a.m. Wednesday. West Williams Street. 11:10 a.m. Wednesday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 11:20 a.m. Wednesday. West Second Street. 1:01 p.m. Wednesday. East Main Street. 5:51 p.m. Wednesday. North Van Buren Avenue. 1:33 a.m. Thursday. South Schuyler Street. 3:33 a.m. Thursday. Albia Road. 3:38 a.m. Thursday. North Court Street. 5:54 a.m. Thursday. Albia Road. 8:35 a.m. Thursday. East Williams Street. 10:31 a.m. Thursday. North Quincy Avenue. 11:58 a.m. Thursday. North James Street. 12:54 p.m. Thursday. Pocahontas Street. 2:55 p.m. Thursday. Chester Avenue. 3:42 p.m. Thursday. West Keota Street. 4:03 p.m. Thursday. West Fourth Street. 5:38 p.m. Thursday. Tindell Street. 4:23 a.m. Friday. Albia Road. 7:13 a.m. Friday. South Ransom Street. 10:13 a.m. Friday. Lee Avenue. 10:02 a.m. Friday. South Willard Street. 10:52 a.m. Friday. West Alta Vista Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
2:30 a.m. Thursday. Madison Ty Beltran, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Weller Street and East Williams Street with controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
2:30 a.m. Thursday. Michael Alan Cole, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Weller Street and East Williams Street with controlled substance violation, OWI, possession of contraband in correctional institution and possession of a controlled substance.
3:35 a.m. Thursday. Zedara McCauley, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of North Jefferson Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under the legal age.
3:35 a.m. Thursday. Robyn Rain Steeve, 19, of Corning, was charged in the 1400 block of North Jefferson Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under the legal age.
3 p.m. Thursday. A juvenile, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Market Street with revocation of pretrial release condition.
3:05 p.m. Thursday. Kristi Lee Engle, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at 12 Friendly Lane with probation violation.
3:30 p.m. Thursday. Ryan Hunter Jones, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ransom Street with public intoxication.
3:50 p.m. Thursday. Jessilee Nicole Rooney, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center with fifth-degree theft.
4:21 p.m. Thursday. Wilfredo Alvarez, 32, of Fairfield, was charged at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center with parole violation.
7:10 p.m. Thursday. Michael David Madden, 39, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 1300 block of Albia Road.
9:02 p.m. Thursday. Vallon Delrae Leaf, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ward Street with driving under suspension.
10:10 p.m. Thursday. Venessa Mechelle Hager, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Davis Street with OWI and striking unattended vehicle.
Wapello County Sheriff
7:28 p.m. Thursday. Gary Mooney Jr., 46, of Eldon, was charged on 63rd Avenue, Eldon, with reckless driving, carless driving, improper use of registration, operation without registration, no insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, eluding, driving while barred and was served an outstanding warrant for probation violation.
1:22 a.m. Friday. Kevin Ross, 37, of Ottumwa, was served an outstanding warrant for revocation of pretrial release.
1:33 a.m. Friday. Tonya Daugherty, 38, of Ottumwa, was served an outstanding warrant for pretrial release violation.
Appanoose County Sheriff
9:22 a.m. Tuesday. Zachary Dean Mehrhoff Conger, 21, of Kirksville, Missouri, was charged in the 200 block of North 12th Street, Centerville, with probation violation.
10:20 a.m. Thursday. Stephanie Elizabeth Egbert, 32, of Mystic, was charged in the 200 block of West Van Buren Street, Centerville, with failure to appear.