Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.