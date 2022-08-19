OTTUMWA — Perhaps a change of scenery did the Midwest Ford Fest some good.
Five years after moving from the Davis County Fairgrounds to Ottumwa's Jimmy Jones Shelter, the event has taken off. It's possible it hasn't yet reached its peak.
The 36th annual Midwest Ford Fest is scheduled for today and Sunday, with a slew of classic, Ford-powered vehicles set for display. Sam Saffell, a local member of the Iowa-Missouri Ford Club, said it's likely this year's event will be its largest.
"Last year, we had 188 cars on the field, from five different states," Saffell said. "I think with good weather this year, we could break 200 cars. We've had more pre-entries than before, and most who come aren't pre-entered.
"These are cars you won't see anywhere else around here."
And that's one of the biggest perks to Ford Fest. Cars as old as Model T's and Model A's, to the newest muscle cars, trucks and tractors, span almost 100 years. It's a time capsule of automotive history, and that's the aura of the event, Saffell said.
"Every car there has a story, and that's what it's all about," he said. "If you're there just to look at the chrome and the glitz, that's all well and good, but you're missing 90% of what's there."
Any vehicle entered in the competition has to be "Ford-powered," Saffell said, even if the make is something else.
He also said there is a perception that people think there aren't activities for everyone, which isn't true, he said.
"You don't have to be into cars to have a good time," he said. "The events, especially on Saturday, are for everyone."
On opening day, a three-county tour of shops will begin at 12:30 p.m. and last until approximately 5:30 p.m. The first stop on the tour will be MalWood USA LLC, which is owned by Rep. Cherielynn Westrich. The tour also will stop by shops in Albia and Pella which deal with parts and other intricacies to cars.
Upon return, a "cruise-in to the movies," will take place at the shelter, where "Gone In 60 Seconds," will be featured on a large screen.
Sunday is when the competition begins. There are 32 classes that will be awarded, with trophies given out to the top three in each class. One of the awards is the "Club's Choice," in which only members of the Iowa-Missouri Ford Club vote. There also will be the "Best of Show," where all participants will vote, and a "Young Guns Award," which is given out to an owner 25 or younger.
A new category is called "Mayor's Choice," in which Ottumwa mayor Rick Johnson will pick his favorite.
"I do not envy him that job," Saffell chuckled.
Same-day registration is open from 9 a.m.-noon, with judging from noon-1:30 p.m. The awards presentations will be at 3 p.m. All day long, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., there will be a flea market.
Each day, food and drink vendors will be on-site, and AmericInn on Second Street, the host hotel for the event, will be drawing for three complimentary standard room stays. Those staying should mention "Ford Fest" when registering.
Also, when the club determines how much revenue has been made from the event, it will donate that money; in the past, the club has donated to the WhatsoeverYouDo shelter, various food banks in Iowa and Missouri, Blessings Soup Kitchen, etc. They also kick in money to the Indian Hills Community College Diesel Technology program, "which helps put on the show," Saffell said.
But Saffell is simply pleased with how far the event has come over the years, and he has a feel for the history on display.
"There are cars here that were dug up out of ditches or in fence lines and put back together," he said. "Where else are you going to find that history? We're here to showcase automobiles, but also our community."
