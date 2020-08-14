OTTUMWA — If you’re a fan of Ford vehicles, Sunday’s your day.
“If you name it, it’s gonna be there,” said Dennis Bryant, member of the Iowa-Missouri Ford Club, which is hosting Sunday’s Ford Powered Car Show in Ottumwa Park. “We have 33 classes of Ford vehicles from the beginning until now. It’s going to be a good show.”
He said the show will feature all things Ford, including cars, trucks, tractors and more. First, second and third place will be awarded in each category. There will also be food vendors, and Cherielynn Westrich of the television show “Overhaulin’” will be at the show to sign autographs and talk with fans.
The show also has a partnership with the Indian Hills diesel program, Bryant said. The students help with the show, which has a tradition of donating funds back to the program. “It’s a good thing for them and a good thing for us,” he said.
While the show normally draws 120-140 vehicles, Bryant is expecting a bigger turnout for this year’s show. “With this COVID-19 that we’ve had all summer, there’s not been a lot of shows,” he said. “From the input we’ve got, we’re expecting a lot to show since they haven’t had anything. We’re expecting more this year because nobody’s been able to go anywhere.”
He said the cars are normally parked at least 6 feet apart, so social distancing in that form won’t take a lot of extra work. Organizers are asking those in attendance to observe social distancing guidelines during the event.
But it’s not just a lack of shows this year that will draw a crowd, Bryant said. He said the show is known throughout the Midwest as being one of the top Ford-only shows in the region. Even the printer for their materials has been known to say, “Everybody with a Ford knows that you go to Ottumwa the third Sunday of August,” Bryant said.
“We have one of the nicest all-Ford motor shows in the Midwest. We’re one of the best in the Midwest,” he said. “We will get vehicles that you see in a magazine that’s wild and exotic and be like, ‘What is this doing in Ottumwa?’
“If somebody would have told me 34 years ago we’d still be doing this, I would of thought you’d lost your mind,” Bryant, one of the original members from the first show, said. “But the governor said it was OK to have a car show, so we’re going to have a car show.”