OTTUMWA — Most of Iowa will see a chance for severe weather Saturday afternoon into the evening.
National Weather Service forecasters say storms are likely across the state, with the main risk from 2-8 p.m. Saturday. Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes and hail are possible.
All 99 counties in Iowa have at least a portion of the Storm Prediction Center's slight severe risk forecast for the day. It's the first severe weather event of 2022.
Gusty winds in excess of 35 mph will develop Saturday. The Ottumwa area could see gusts in the range of 43 mph.
Forecasters say with it being the first severe event of the year, it's a good time to make sure your home's emergency kit is stocked with fresh items like batteries or food. It's also a good time to ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings and alerts, and to review your family's or business's severe weather plans.