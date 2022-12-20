OTTUMWA — Forecasters are confident travel will be extremely dangerous in Iowa, and around the country, Thursday and Friday.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Des Moines Tuesday said there "remains considerable uncertainly regarding snow amounts" with the incoming winter storm.
Forecasts for southeastern Iowa show forecasters expect 3-4 inches of snowfall through Friday. But the focus of this winter storm is wind gusts approaching 40 to 50-plus miles per hour. The results, even with minimal snowfall, would still produce blowing snow with blizzard and near white-out conditions, forecasters say.
Meanwhile the winds will combine with bitter cold temperatures to push windchills beyond minus-30 degrees.
Snow will arrive Wednesday afternoon in the more northern and western areas of Iowa. Snow chances for Ottumwa begin with a slight chance at 6 p.m. Wednesday with a higher chance of snowfall beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday. Snowfall is expected to gradually taper off Friday morning.
High wind gusts are expected to pick up Thursday morning in Ottumwa, and will last through Christmas Eve.
Conditions on Sunday, Christmas Day, are expected to still present colder temperatures, with wind chills staying in the negatives until Sunday afternoon when they'll hover around in the single digits through at least Monday.
As of Tuesday morning, winter-related weather advisors issued by the National Weather Service spanned large areas of the country, from Oregon and Washington, east toward Indiana, south toward Texas and southeast into Alabama.
