OTTUMWA — National Weather Service forecasters are sounding an early alarm for the potential of a multi-day blizzard-like event aiming for Iowa later in the week.
A winter storm watch has already been issued for much of central Iowa, including Wapello, Monroe, Appanoose and Davis counties. The early issuance was due to high confidence for poor conditions Thursday and Friday, in particular.
The primary dangerous including high winds and arctic cold. In Ottumwa, wind chills will be in the single digits on Wednesday, but will plummet to a low of minus-33 degrees by early Friday morning. Negative wind chill values will persist through the weekend.
Causing the low wind chill values are high winds, with maximum gusts expected to exceed 40 mph in the Ottumwa area on Thursday and Friday.
Forecasters aren't quite confident enough in snowfall totals to share them, but even with minimal snowfall, the high winds are expected to cause moderate impacts to travel Wednesday evening, and major impacts Thursday and Friday.
An additional update is expected from forecasters Monday evening.
The threat of arctic cold and blizzard-like weather impacts a large swath of the country as many prepare to travel for the holidays.
“We’re looking at much-below normal temperatures, potentially record-low temperatures leading up to the Christmas holiday,” said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The polar air arrives as an earlier storm system gradually winds down in the northeastern U.S. after burying parts of the region under two feet of snow. More than 80,000 customers in New England were still without power on Sunday morning, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country.
For much of the U.S., the winter weather will get worse before it gets better.
The coming week has the potential for “the coldest air of the season” as the strong arctic front marches across the eastern two-thirds of the country in the days before Christmas, according to the latest forecasts from the federal Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.
Courier Editor Kyle Ocker and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
