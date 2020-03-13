OTTUMWA — Late Thursday afternoon, Bridge View Director Scott Hallgren said things were business as usual, for the moment. Less than a day later, one of the acts scheduled for the center announced it was postponing its concerts.
Foreigner was scheduled for perform March 18. A representative for the band sent the Courier an email Friday announcing the decision. “Foreigner’s March shows have been postponed,” it read. “We hope to reschedule at some point.”
The announcement appeared to be the first cancellation to hit Ottumwa amid the COVID-19 outbreak, though it was far from the first nationally. Thursday brought an avalanche of announcements. Disneyland and Disney World closed. Arlington National Cemetery is not allowing visitors.
Hallgren had said Bridge View was confident in the steps the center’s employees were taking, which included paying additional attention to cleaning and an emphasis on hygiene. Up until Friday it was potential patrons, not acts, asking questions.
“We have been getting some phone calls and messages on Facebook and social media,” Hallgren said.
Also Friday, the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra postponed its Masterworks Series concerts scheduled for March 21 and 22 in Ottumwa, Burlington and Mt. Pleasant. The concerts will be rescheduled and tickets already purchased will be honored.
The disruptions caused by the virus have hit a wide range of services and companies. Kirby Winn of the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center said the national blood supply is being hit hard. Participation in community blood drives is down as more people work from home and avoid crowds.
Winn said MVRBC responded over the weekend to a request for help from a provider in the northwest, which has a much larger number of cases than Iowa.
“We expect these requests will continue for some time, and we will need to increase our own blood supply in the event our blood drives are impacted as well,” Winn said.
The blood center has created a COVID-19 page on its website to help keep the public informed.
At this point, there is “no known risk to the safety of the nation’s blood supply,” Winn said. He encouraged people to follow health experts’ advice on frequent hand washing and avoiding close contact with people who are ill.