OTTUMWA – Fans of Foreigner will have to wait another six months to see the band perform in Ottumwa.
The band, founded in 1976, was originally scheduled to appear at Bridge View Center March 8, but the performance was postponed to Oct. 17 due to COVID-19. Now, that October performance has been rescheduled to April 8, 2021, due to ongoing health concerns.
Tickets that have been purchased for both the original date and the Oct. 17 date will be honored for the 2021 performance, so patrons are encouraged to keep those on hand. No further action is required by the ticket holder if they plan on attending the April show.
Ticket holders that would like to request a refund can do so through the original point of purchase.
Foreigner has 10 multiplatinum albums and 16 top-30 hits, including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold as Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” “Feels Like the First Time,” “I Want to Know What Love Is,” and more.
Streams of Foreigner’s hits are approaching 10 million per week, and their latest release is “The Greatest Hits of Foreigner Live in Concert,” with proceeds from the sale of the album being donated to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
For more information on the Ottumwa concert, contact Bridge View Center at 641-684-7000 or info@bridgeviewcenter.com. For more information on the band, visit www.foreigneronline.com.