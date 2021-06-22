OTTUMWA — They were supposed to take the stage in Ottumwa in March 2020. Days before Foreigner arrived, COVID-19 shut the world down.
On Thursday, the band will make its long-awaited appearance at Bridge View Center, opening up a 120-date tour. Keyboardist Michael Bluestein is excited about that.
“It was definitely a little frustrating to have to keep pushing things back,” he said. “There was a lot of optimism in trying to schedule stuff.”
But, he said, members of the band kept an eye on the pandemic and the news around it, and when word came in that shows were delayed — Ottumwa’s show alone got delayed more than once — “we weren’t incredibly surprised because we saw the writing on the wall,” Bluestein said.
While the pandemic was horrible, he said, with people getting sick and dying, and restaurants and entertainment venues shutting down, he said he did find a silver lining. The unexpected break from touring allowed him to get back into his studio, get creative and work on projects he hadn’t had time for while touring.
But with numbers down, the band is getting back on the road. “We feel excited about it now. We’re getting on a plane to go to Des Moines [Wednesday]. We’re psyched to be back,” Bluestein said. “It’s like getting back on a bike again. The muscle memory kicked in. We’ve done it so many times, the performance just came back naturally.”
Some members, however, have done it more than others. The band was hitting the charts regularly in the 1980s, but Bluestein didn’t join until 2008. The opportunity came about by what he calls a “fortuitous, chance meeting” at an annual music convention in Anaheim, California.
He was attending the networking event and ran into an old friend, Paul Mirkovich, who was an interim keyboardist for Foreigner at the time. The band knew Mirkovich, who is currently the music director on “The Voice,” had other commitments he had to move onto.
When he ran into Bluestein at the festival, he told him, “I need somebody to replace me in Foreigner, and I think you’d be a good fit. Would you like to come in and audition?”
“Here I am, 13 years later and still playing with the band,” Bluestein said. “I had done a lot of touring and playing with big artists before that, so I wouldn’t say I was starstruck. It was definitely a thrill. I was honored to be involved in the band."
Learning the music came somewhat quickly as well.
“I did a lot of homework before I auditioned. There were three songs I needed to be polished up on for the audition,” Bluestein said.
After that, he had about 10-12 more songs to work on and worked on them daily. “Daily practice, repetition is where it’s at,” he said. “That daily repetition has always been a power thing at getting better at music or anything.”
That repetition began when he was a child. “My mom was always really nurturing of my passion for music. Growing up in the ‘70s, she always played ‘70s classic rock,” he said. “I was exposed to a lot of that stuff growing up, and I took to it.”
Then, when they moved into a new house when he was a child, a piano was left behind. Bluestein said he began tinkering on it and before long was picking out tunes. “There was something natural there that I tapped into. A lot of passion for music and a lot of love for it has carried me through,” he said.
Now, he’s a tenured member of a band that’s responsible for many ‘80s rock anthems, including 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 top 30 hits.
“It’s been amazing. It’s definitely a lot of music that I grew up with and loved and heard on the radio all the time. It’s a thrill to be a part of performing all these classic songs,” he said. “Whenever you get the chance to play with people so influential to you, it’s a thrill, and it’s validating all the hard work I’d put in to be a better musician.”
At Thursday’s show in Ottumwa, Bluestein said the crowd can expect to see a high-energy performance full of the band’s hits. “It’s going to be a lot of songs that everybody loves,” he said. “We don’t usually have enough time to do all the hits we have, which is a nice problem to have.”
One of his favorites to perform is “Long, Long Way From Home.”
“It’s always a song I’ve loved to play,” Bluestein said. “Most of them get a great reaction” from the crowd, he added.
“Hot Blooded,” “I Want to Know What Love Is” and “Cold as Ice” always get a huge reaction, he said. “They kind of all do, honestly.”