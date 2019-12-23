OTTUMWA — Authorities are seeking the court’s permission to seize a home and two vehicles they say were involved in a drug ring in Ottumwa.
Hector Iglesias-Tovar, 33, was charged in November after the Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force announced an investigation of methamphetamine trafficking. Tobar and David Lemley, 57, were accused of having more than three pounds of the drug.
The filing seeks the forfeiture of 521 N. Johnson St., a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta and a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado.
State charges against the men were dropped when federal prosecutors unveiled their own case against the men. They face nine counts in all: conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, four counts of distribution of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm
Iglesias-Tovar requested consular notification during his arraignment on the federal charges, though the file did not indicate which country he is from. The arraignment indicated there is an immigration detainer out for him.