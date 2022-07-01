PROMISE CITY — A former city clerk was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to allegations that she stole more than $56,000 from a small Iowa town she worked for. She has appealed.
Judge Dustria Relph sentenced 55-year-old Debra Lynn Eccleston to five years of prison, and another 10 years of suspended prison, on June 21. Eccleston has filed a notice of appeal and remains out on bond.
The sentence comes after she pled guilty to charges of first-degree theft, a class C felony, and forgery, a class D felony.
A 173-page report released late last year from the Iowa State Auditor's Office detailed $56,549.07 in improper disbursements, with another $2,172.72 in disbursements not supported by documentation.
The report, resulting from a special investigation into Promise City's finances, quickly led to prosecutors filing charges against Eccleston, who oversaw the town's books as a city clerk. The investigation was requested by city officials.
The auditor’s report states improper disbursements included $13,211.59 of unauthorized payroll amounts to Eccleston and another city employee, and another $11,761.99 of unauthorized reimbursements to Eccleston.
There were also $17,067.69 in Walmart purchases by Eccleston considered personal, and $9,665.19 to Alliant Energy for Eccleston’s personal accounts.
Some of the disbursements appeared to benefit a business run by Eccleston’s partner called Look, Buy & Enjoy, which does business as The Hungry Cow at the Book Barn in Centerville.
In addition to the five-year prison sentence, and 10-year suspended prison sentence, Eccleston was also ordered to pay $86,512.65 in restitution to the City of Promise City. That amount includes the improper disbursements, but also nearly $30,000 for the cost of the special investigation by the auditor's office, which was charged to the city.
The Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, has campaigned on harsher sentencing for those convicted of stealing taxpayer money. This past legislative session, he introduced a bill that would promote prison sentences for employees stealing more than $10,000 from public employers. The bill did not advance in the session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.